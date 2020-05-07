NRL Players Not Allowed To Visit Mum On Mother's Day

NRL players have been told they won't be granted an exemption to visit family on Mother's Day as part of the league's strict biosecurity protocols.

Coaches will also have to wait until Monday to resume contact sessions with full squads under the latest advice from the game's medical experts.

It was hoped the NRL lockdown would be temporarily lifted on Sunday, allowing players not living with their parents to celebrate with their mums.

However, with the league determined to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection prior to its May 28 restart, those hopes were dashed in an email to clubs on Thursday.

After further consultation with our medical experts, the NRL has determined that Mother's Day is not an acceptable circumstance for players or club officials to leave their residence.

"The protocols cannot be periodic if we are to achieve our objective," an NRL email read.

"It cannot be subject to change because of personal events such as birthdays, anniversaries or occasions such as Mother's Day.

Coronavirus READ MORE Can You Visit Your Mum This Mother's Day? This Mother’s Day you may be able to visit Mum, but restrictions vary from state to state -- we've broken down everything you need to know before Sunday.

Lifestyle READ MORE Woolworths Introduces Contactless Flower Delivery Ahead Of Mother's Day It's the first time the supermarket will offer flower delivery.

"A black or white decision is required in this instance to ensure no confusion amongst players and officials, the government and the media.

"It's unfortunate but ultimately no different to what all families faced recently over Easter. Any communication in relation to Mother's Day is to occur via telephone or video conferencing."

Sydney Roosters veteran Brett Morris accepted the decision, saying players can still communicate with their mothers from afar.

"At the end of the day, we've all got phones. They've all got cameras on them. You can FaceTime," he said.

She doesn't need to see us face-to-face to know how much we love her.

NRL Introduces Flu Shot Waiver

Meanwhile, the NRL will allow players who refuse to have a flu vaccination to train and play, but they must sign a waiver.

The announcement follows mounting criticism of Titans player Bryce Cartwright after he said he wouldn't get a flu shot.

Sport READ MORE PM Says NRL Players Who Refuse Flu Shot Should Be Banned From Playing Prime Minister Scott Morrison says players who refuse to get a flu shot should be banned from competing in the NRL.

Canberra trio Josh Papalii, Sia Soliola and Joseph Tapine declined to sign the waiver.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton upped the ante on Thursday, backing Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call that players who refused vaccination should be banned.