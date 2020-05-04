Banned Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang Lodges Appeal Against Suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has reportedly made final attempt to be eligible at the Tokyo Olympics after lodging an appeal against his eight-year suspension.

The 28-year-old has was slapped with an eight-year ban from the sport in February following a drug test at Zhejiang in September 2018 when a vial of his blood was believed to be destroyed by his mother.

According to The Australian, Yang lodged his appeal, against the Court of Arbitration for Sport, to the Swiss Federal Court on April 29.

The swimmer claims correct testing procedures were not followed and the drug tester was not fully accredited to take his blood.

Sport READ MORE Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang Banned For Eight Years Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years after breaking anti-doping rules in a late-night incident in which a blood sample container was smashed with a hammer.

Sport READ MORE 'It Was Always About Clean Sport': Mack Horton Breaks Silence On Sun Yang Doping Ban As China's top swimmer Sun Yang was slapped with an eight-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules, his Australian rival who once called him a "drug cheat" said his focus has always been about "clean sport".

Previously FINA cleared the gold medalist to compete following an internal investigation of the blood testing debacle which triggered public outrage.

However the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) successfully appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The issue exploded at the world swimming championships when Sun won the 400m, beating Australian's Mack Horton and relegating him to a silver medal.

Horton refused to stand on the podium next to the Chinese star in protest after Yang was allowed to participate.

With AAP.

Featured image: Getty