NRL Player Latrell Mitchell Tested For Coronavirus

10 daily staff

2020-05-04T09:23:01+00:00

South Sydney player Latrell Mitchell has reportedly been tested for COVID-19 after turning up to training with flu-like symptoms.

The team had returned to training for the first time on Monday after the competition was suspended on March 23.

Mitchell and three other players were reportedly refused entry to the club's training facilities after displaying flu-like symptoms.

Latrell Mitchell was reportedly sent home from training. Image: Getty

Coach Wayne Bennett told The Sydney Morning Herald the club was following protocols.

“The doctor questioned them upon entering the training facility and our medical staff were there with doctors to undergo screening,’ he said of the tested players.

“They were asked questions about whether they had a sore throat, runny nose or have been coughing.

“If they had one of those symptoms in the last 24 hours we sent them straight off to be tested for coronavirus.”

Results for the tests will be back by Tuesday morning.

Mitchell was one of three NRL players to be fined for breaching social distancing rules last week.

Melbourne Storms’ Josh Addo-Carr and Newcastle Knights’ player Tyronne Roberts-Davis were part of a group who went camping on a property in the NSW Mid North Coast.

The NRL also hit the players with a suspended one-game ban and fines for bringing the game into disrepute.

Addo-Carr and Mitchell were both been fined by the NRL $20,000 with another $30,000 suspended, while Roberts-Davis was hit with a $4000 fine.

