Queensland Green Lights NRL Restart, Warriors Commit To Travelling To Australia

The NRL has taken a quantum leap towards resumption with Queensland teams allowed to train in their home state and the Warriors committed to travelling to Australia.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Friday borders would be open for the state's three NRL teams to play in NSW.

In effect, it means North Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast will not need to enter isolation camps in Sydney and can remain at home with their families.

In a telephone hook -p with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys, Palaszczuk also indicated she was interested in games returning to the state.

"I said I was as keen as anyone else to see the NRL return and I meant it," Palaszczuk said.

"The only condition was that it did not put our excellent work containing the spread of COVID-19 at risk and the chief health officer advises that the NRL plan is workable."

The vote of confidence came on a busy day for V'landys.

He also spoke with senior Warriors on Friday morning, amid fears of a league-wide player revolt as they unified in a quest to address concerns about relocating.

The meeting cleared up several questions nagging the Warriors and the squad is preparing to cross the Tasman and set up a base in Tamworth.

As of Friday afternoon Australian Border Force authorities had yet to give the green light for the Warriors to arrive while the NSW state government had not confirmed they can train while quarantined in Tamworth.

Sport READ MORE NRL Announces 20-Round Season For 2020 The NRL has announced a 20-round restructure of this year's competition after finalising negotiations with broadcasters.

Sport READ MORE NRL Clubs To Restart Training From May 4 NRL clubs will be able to resume training from May 4 as the competition charges towards its planned May 28 restart.

But league officials still remain confident those exemptions will be secured in time for the Warriors to be in the country by next week.

"The Warriors will be on the plane," V'landys told AAP.

"I clarified all those matters. I'll have it in writing to them once I get all the border security and state government approvals.

"The Warriors just wanted clarity on a few things and now they have got that they are fully supportive."

Warriors players will receive the same pay as the rest of the NRL, with all players to receive 80 percent of their original annual salary.

Talks with broadcasters remain ongoing to determine exactly how much money will flow into the game this season.

Families of Warriors players will remain in New Zealand for now, although the league is hopeful border restrictions will eventually ease.

The NRL's other interstate club Melbourne are preparing to return to training in Albury, with practice sessions still banned in Victoria.

"We're down to 100 in the liftoff countdown for Project Apollo," V'landys said.

"We'll be at 50 tomorrow."

Players across all clubs will return to their bases on Monday for a briefing on biosecurity laws, however they have yet to commit to a return to training.