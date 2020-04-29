AFL Players Investigated For Allegedly 'Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions At House Party'

Three AFL players are under investigation following a possible breach of coronavirus restrictions after allegedly attending a house party last weekend.

Senior Fremantle Dockers defender Luke Ryan and young teammates Michael Frederick and Jason Carter were allegedly seen in a social media video that sparked the investigation.

Seven people are seen in the video, which was reportedly filmed in Perth on Sunday night.

Western Australia had restricted gatherings to two people until Monday when the limit was raised to 10 people.

An AFL spokesperson said the league was aware of the incident and a Fremantle club spokesman confirmed an investigation was underway.

"We have been made aware of a video of a small gathering of people at a home on Sunday night, including three Fremantle players," the Dockers spokesman said.

"We are in the process of speaking to the players involved and gathering all the relevant details and information.

"Once that is completed, the club will be in a position to comment further."

Ryan, 24, emerged as an important intercept defender for Fremantle last year and played his 50th AFL game in round one this year before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carter, 20, has played only two senior games, and 19-year-old Frederick is yet to make his AFL debut after being drafted last November.

It comes as four NRL players copped fines from the league after images of a group camping trip surfaced on social media this week.

