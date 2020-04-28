Stefanos Tsitsipas Shared Nick Kyrgios' Phone Number And Fans Won't Stop Calling Him

Nick Kyrgios has never been so popular on his birthday.

On Monday, Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding up a cardboard sign.

The sign had an Australian phone number written on it, and the post also referenced the viral Instagram account 'Dude With Sign'.

“Lift others up,” it was captioned.

Aussie Kyrgios soon confirmed the number was his with a comment on the photo.

“You are an absolute idiot, everyone stop calling!!!!!” he said.

Hours later, Kyrgios again took to Instagram begging fans to stop calling him.

“What’s up guys, I understand that it’s my birthday today, 25, it’s a big one,” he said in video.

“But please, I understand that Tsitsipas posted my number on his Instagram.

“Please stop calling me. I can’t even play music, I can’t do anything, please stop calling me. Appreciate it.”

On Tuesday evening, Kygrios also shared videos of the messages and calls he had been receiving since Tsitsipas’ post.

The videos scrolled through hundreds of messages wishing him a Happy Birthday and missed calls.