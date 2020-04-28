NRL's Mitchell And Addo-Carr Fined After Self-Isolation Breaches

Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis have all avoided immediate NRL bans for breaching social distancing rules.

The NRL confirmed on Tuesday that all four would all be handed a one-game suspended sentence for the weekend's incidents.

However that will only be activated if they breach the league's rules again this year, and they will be free to play in round three when the NRL resumes next month.

Melbourne winger Addo-Carr and South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell have both been fined by the NRL $20,000 following their weekend of camping, with another $30,000 suspended.

Roberts-Davis has been fined by the sports body $4000 for joining them and other members of the public, while Cleary was also hit with the same punishment after images emerged of visitors in his home.

Both have an additional $6000 NRL fine suspended, with Cleary's image still being looked at by NSW Police.

The NRL said the fines were for bringing the game into disrepute and were not premeditating the outcome of any police investigations.

"The players have to understand that they are putting the game and the community at risk by their actions," ARLC chairman Peter V'landys said.

"It's certainly hard to accept such behaviour when the game is doing everything it can to persuade the community that its players are responsible and behave appropriately.

"The penalties have been structured so as to give these players one further opportunity to demonstrate that they can be trusted.

"If they contravene again, then those parts of the penalty that have been suspended will be activated and they may also be subject to further sanction."

Investigations are also ongoing over alleged firearms and unregistered vehicles offences in relation to Addo-Carr and Mitchell's weekend gathering.

Separate to the NRL fines which are not penalties decided by law, NSW Police confirmed on Tuesday that two men had been charged with firearms offences following an investigation into alleged breaches of the Public Health Act 2020.

A 22-year-old man was charged with giving a firearm to a person who wasn’t authorised to use one and a 24-year-old man was charged with using an unauthorised firearm. Both men will appear at Taree Local Court on August 4.

The NRL fines come after several ex-players had called for match bans, with former Penrith supremo Phil Gould arguing all should be ruled out for the entire year.

The breaches also come at the worst possible time for the league, as it tries to persuade the government that the game can return under strict new biosecurity guidelines.

"Everyone will have their views, my view is the financial penalty for Josh and Latrell is 50-times the public health order penalty," interim chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"On top of that, the potential of them missing games is significant. That is not only for them but for their teammates and clubs."

"Regardless of what individual punters may think, we've done what we think is fair."

All four players five days to appeal the NRL breaches.