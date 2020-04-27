NRL Stars Fined $1000 After Camping Trip During Coronavirus Lockdown

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined $1000 and apologised after being caught on a camping trip on NSW's Mid North Coast in an apparent breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Images posted to social media by Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr, which have since been deleted, showed himself, South Sydney Rabbitohs star Mitchell and Newcastle Knights player Tyronne Roberts-Davis with a large group of men on a farm in Taree.

Addo-Carr and Mitchell were pictured standing by a fire, while Roberts-Davis was photographed dirt biking with several men.

Another video posted by Addo-Carr shows the Melbourne flyer riding a dirt bike during the farming trip.

The three NRL players will now be fined. On Monday afternoon, NSW Police confirmed to 10 daily that three men -- two aged 22 and one aged 24 -- would be issued penalty infringement notices for breaching a public health order.

Mitchell and Addo-Carr have been teammates in Indigenous All-Star, NSW and Australian teams in recent years.

"Blackfulla adventures Camping with the brothers on @iam_lm01 (Latrell Mitchell) property biripi country, throwing the bikes around & hunting, I'm next to buy a big property I think," Addo-Carr wrote.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, after controversy over their trip erupted, Rabbitohs fullback Mitchell apologised for his actions. He claimed he'd been social distancing for four weeks and that the camping trip had been a "little bit of a slip-up".

"I just want to apologise for my actions this weekend," Mitchell said in the video on Monday.

"Foxy [Addo-Carr] reached out and he had his cousins who are going through a bit of stuff in Sydney and just wanted to get away up to the bush and making sure they're getting culturally connected again and that's what the concept of this weekend was."

"We're not being selfish. I couldn't turn down the brothers in a time of need."

Addo-Carr posted his own selfie apology video to Instagram on Monday, also saying the trip was aimed at helping his family members who were "going through a tough time at the moment."

The Melbourne winger said the group wanted to "connect to culture" on the land, and that he wanted "try to put a smile on their faces and have a bit of fun as well."

"I'm really sorry from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Those breaching coronavirus laws without a reasonable excuse in NSW may face an $11,000 fine or six months in prison.

The NRL has labelled the photos as "disappointing and unacceptable", while South Sydney said the club would ensure Mitchell cooperates with any investigation.

"The NRL will be speaking to the players involved to seek further information and we will ensure the players provide any assistance authorities require," the NRL said in a statement on Monday morning.

"We support the Government in any action they believe necessary."

