Advertisement
News

Police Investigate If NRL Stars Flouted Coronavirus Restrictions On Camping Trip

Josh Addo-Carr (third from right) and Latrell Mitchell (fourth from right) in the since-deleted Instagram post.

AAP

2020-04-27T00:30:14+00:00

NSW Police will investigate whether Kangaroos stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr flouted social distancing laws on a mid-north coast farm.

Addo-Carr posted pictures to social media, which have since been deleted, of himself and fellow NRL star Mitchell on a farm near Taree over the weekend.

Included in the images are the pair with 10 other men around a fire, as well as videos of the Melbourne flyer on a dirt bike.

"Blackfulla adventures Camping with the brothers on @iam_lm01 (Latrell Mitchell's) property biripi country, throwing the bikes around & hunting, I'm next to buy a big property I think," Addo-Carr wrote.

There was no time stamp on the images.

Josh Addo-Carr (third from right) and Latrell Mitchell (fourth from right) in the since-deleted Instagram post.

Mitchell has a farm in the region and spent a significant amount of his summer there while considering his contract options before joining South Sydney.

However, Addo-Carr's social media suggests he has spent the majority of the coronavirus shutdown in Sydney.

NRL player Josh Addo-Carr. Image: Getty

Under NSW guidelines, people can only leave the house for work, essential shopping, personal exercise, medical appointments and compassionate visits.

"The matter will be investigated. What action is taken will fall out of that investigation," NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

"I have spoken this morning to the regional commander at northern."

Latrell Mitchell NSW Blues State of Origin. Image: AAP

"He will make himself aware of what's on the back page of the paper and make some inquiries."

"Police haven't been backward at all in taking complaints, making investigations and taking the appropriate action."

The pictures emerge a day after the NRL handed their 48-page draft biosecurity measures to clubs, which include asking players to stay home except for training, playing, doctor's visits and essential food shopping.

They also dictate that players do not have visitors in their homes.

The NRL has threatened teams with the loss of points and heavy fines if any players break the rules.

coronavirus nrl

Related Content

Sport

Melbourne Storm Defeat Souths In NRL Finals Thriller

2 min read

Sport

NSW Secure State Of Origin Game 1 in 22-12 Victory

3 min read

Sport

James Tedesco Wins Dally M Medal, Because Of Course He Does

3 min read