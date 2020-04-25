Premier League Could Return Within Weeks As Boris Johnson Considers Proposal

One of the largest sporting leagues in the world could begin its comeback as early as May 9, according to British media reports.

Premier League clubs hope they will return in training in early May, The Sun reported.

Coronavirus saw the soccer season suspended, and the last game took place on March 9 when Leicester defeated Aston Villa 4-0.

The Sun reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering plans for matches to be played behind closed doors. If supported, it would see the resumption of the code, paving the way for others to follow suit.

Other football leagues, tennis, cricket, and horse racing could also resume under detailed proposals to be thrashed out between ministers, Public Health England officials and sporting bodies.

The UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told MPs earlier this week: “I think the financial reality for most clubs is their biggest source of income is the direct transfers they get from the Premier League.

“So if we got that running in some way behind closed doors then that would relieve the pressure on all other clubs.”

Soccer players have been self-isolating like the rest of the UK, and the Premier League has regularly shared videos of their stars on social media.

To get government approval, the sport would have to pass restart tests, including cutting death and infection rates, and demonstrate how it will maintain social-distancing.

It is understood that some games could be aired on public platforms to stop people congregating at the homes of friends and family.

But first the Government would have to meet its five restart tests — including cutting death and infection rates.

And sports would have to meet a strict set of criteria, including being able to maintain social-distancing and keeping all involved safe from infection.

There would have to be regular testing of participants — paid for by clubs or the sport’s chiefs so as not to block frontline workers.

The Government’s next review of the lockdown is due on Thursday.