NRL Clubs To Restart Training From May 4

NRL clubs will be able to resume training from May 4 as the competition charges towards its planned May 28 restart.

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce confirmed teams would have a three-week pre-season before the competition resumed, ahead of a meeting with clubs on Wednesday.

"We reaffirmed that May 28 is the starting date for the competition, we also confirmed that teams will be able to train from May 4," Pearce said.