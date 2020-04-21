Novak Djokovic To Reconsider Anti-Vaxx Stance If It Means He Can Play Tennis

Novak Djokovic reiterated he's against getting a coronavirus vaccination if it becomes mandatory to travel once the pandemic subsides, but says he's open to changing his mind.

"Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against Covid-19 in order to be able to travel," the World Number One said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

"But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it or not. This is my current feeling, and I don't know if it will change, but it really influences my profession."

A vaccine hasn't been made yet, but some former players such as Amelie Mauresmo have said the world tennis tours shouldn't restart until there is one.

Djokovic caused a stir in a live Facebook chat with fellow Serb players on Sunday when he said if a vaccination was compulsory when the tours resume he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone" to take it.

In his statement on Tuesday, Djokovic said many tennis players and other athletes have asked him for his opinion on this situation.

"I have expressed my views because I have the right to and I also feel responsible to highlight certain essential topics that are concerning the tennis world," he said.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena advocate natural healing and not vaccinations, and said that like the rest of the world, he was "a bit confused."

"I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what's best for my body," he said.

"I am keeping an open mind, and I'll continue to research this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us."

Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of Covid-19, said Djokovic should not have made anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.

Djokovic won the Australian Open in January marking his 17th grand slam singles title.

The ATP suspended its tour in March due to the global virus outbreak.