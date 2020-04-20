Todd Greenberg's Reign As NRL CEO Is Over

Todd Greenberg has sensationally stood aside as the CEO of the National Rugby League, as the code's future hangs in the balance due to the season's suspension.

The news was confirmed by the NRL on Monday afternoon.

"After reflecting on the needs of the game, it has been mutually agreed that Todd Greenberg will step down as Chief Executive Officer and his employment with the Australian Rugby League Commission will finish up today," a statement from the NRL said.

Greenberg's sudden departure comes as the NRL fights to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 season was abandoned after just two rounds due to safety concerns, and the code is desperate to restart the competition.

The NRL's free-to-air broadcaster, Channel Nine, recently took aim at plans to restart the season by May, claiming it had not been consulted before the timetable was announced.

Sport READ MORE 'Ambitious' Plan To Restart NRL Gets Cautious Police Support NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller is supportive of interstate NRL teams being based in the state as he continues to back the game to restart late next month.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said the code "thanks Todd for his contribution to the game over the last seven years and as Chief Executive for the last four years".

Greenberg said it had been a "great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years".

"Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey. Our growth over the last four years has been extraordinary & I am very proud of my contribution to the game," he said.

"I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I and we leave with many great memories and life long friendships."

The NRL's chief commercial officer, Andrew Abdo, has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer.