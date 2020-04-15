Michael Jordan Admits People May Think He's A 'Horrible Guy' After New Doco

Basketball legend Michael Jordan says viewers of a new documentary about his final season with the Chicago Bulls may be left thinking he’s a “horrible guy”.

Sports channel ESPN is airing the first two episodes of ‘The Last Dance’ on April 19.

The documentary follows the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-1998 season, Jordan's final season with the Bulls.

Sports publication The Athletic revealed ahead of the premiere that Jordan knows viewers may find it hard to understand why he was so “intense” during his career.

“Look, winning has a price,” Jordan said, as revealed in The Athletic interview with the documentary director Jason Hehir.

“And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled.

“I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged.”

The Athletic spoke to Hehir, who claimed Jordan was hesitant to sit down in front of the camera.

Hehir sifted through more than 10,000 hours of behind-the-scenes footage from the Bulls’ to put together the 10-hour documentary.

“When people see this footage, I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said,’” Jordan is reported to have said.

“He said there was a guy named Scotty Burrell who he rode for the entire season and, ‘When you see the footage of it, you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy...’,” Hehir said about an encounter with Jordan.

“‘... But you have to realise that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we’re facing the Indiana’s and Miami’s and New York’s in the Eastern Conference’.

“‘He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him.’”

Episodes of The Last Dance will be available on Netflix from April 20.