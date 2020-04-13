Neymar’s Mum's New Boyfriend Is Six Years Younger Than Football Star

Footballer Neymar Jr. has found himself in the headlines for something other than scoring goals (or diving), thanks to his mum’s new boyfriend.

The PSG player’s mum, Nadine Goncalves, has gone public with her relationship with Brazilian gamer and model Tiago Ramos.

But social media was quick to jump on the news after it was revealed Ramos was 22 years old — six years younger than Neymar.

Gonclaves, 52, shared the news of her new beau on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Ramos.

“The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it,” she caption the post.

Neymar, full name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, appears to be happy for his mum despite the age discrepancy.

“Be happy mum… I love you,” he commented on the post.

Neymar’s dad, Wagner Ribeiro, who split with Goncalves in 2016 after 25 years together, also commented with applause emojis.

In January, Ramos posted a photo of himself with Neymar and a screenshot he had sent the Brazilian footballer three years earlier.

“Neymar you are fantastic, I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you, I see you playing and I'm very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother, and play together,” the message read.