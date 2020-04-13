'Ambitious' Plan To Restart NRL Gets Cautious Police Support

NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller is supportive of interstate NRL teams being based in the state as he continues to back the game to restart late next month.

Fuller insisted on Monday that the NRL was just like other businesses attempting to stay open, provided it met the health requirements outlined to the game in a letter last week.

He also said he would work with the health department to allow teams to travel to the state to train and play, with as many as six sides set to do so from across state borders and New Zealand.

Teams would begin training from early next month, before the planned resumption of the competition on May 28.

"I would certainly be happy to work with health in terms of teams coming here and undertaking reasonable isolation," Fuller said.

"This has all been about protecting the people of NSW. Health is number one and it will remain that.

"Social distancing and hygiene, the Premier has said will go on for not months, but years.

"But when restrictions change businesses need to be ready to move. There's no point in waiting.

"You need to think about hygiene and social distancing now for the coming months."

Fuller's letter to the NRL last Wednesday gave the game confidence it could resume, based on a public health order that did not prohibit racing and sport from continuing.

The letter detailed that the game had to be played behind closed doors, and in venues big enough to allow for social distancing.

"What I sent was NSW-based advice, based on information from our lawyers. It wasn't a legal thing given by myself," Fuller said.

"The reality is they will have to overcome some work health and safety guidelines.

"From my perspective we are concerned about employment as well in the state of NSW.

"And we have worked closely with Bunnings, Coles and Woolworths so they can operate. I think it's important we do that.

"If they can play and it meets the health criteria then I wish them well and I'm sure there will be plenty of other codes that will watch them closely."

The state's health minister Brad Hazzard also backed the NRL to work through any workplace safety issues with games behind closed doors.

"As health minister, I have to remind everyone that there are work health and safety issues, and health issues," he said.

"I'm sure the NRL - a very mature organisation - will work through these issues in due course."

ACT leader Andrew Barr has warned Canberra's ability to train or play NRL in the capital appears a long way off after the federal sports minister had labelled the game's planned return as "ambitious".

Barr on Monday continued the mixed messaging from governments, saying other states' leads would likely be followed in the ACT but he believed health advice said the NRL should not return soon.

It came as federal sports minister Richard Colbeck urged all Australian sports to exercise caution in planning their resumption from coronavirus.

The NRL will meet broadcasters on Tuesday to discuss the structure of its season once it does resume.

But the logistics of the initial weeks are taking shape.

Queensland teams will have to be based in NSW, after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday reaffirmed her stance against any exemption for the game.

A day after saying the three Queensland teams would not be able to cross back and forth across the border, the premier said there was no health advice saying the NRL could return.

Canberra might also have to train and play solely in NSW, depending on the ACT Government's stance.

Chief minister Barr on Monday said the Raiders would be able to train and play there if the game was deemed safe to return, but said that looked a long way off.

"If the health advice was that rugby league could take place in NSW, Queensland and other parts of the country, then presumably that same health advice would apply here," he said.

"But as the chief health officer from the nation observed yesterday, we are a long way from that.

"I don't blame the football codes for wanting to talk up a restart, but we are a long way from that at this point in time."

There are no border restrictions around leaving and returning to the ACT and the club have previously been based out of Queanbeyan.

Melbourne are also preparing to be based in NSW on restart, with the Victorian Government yet to say if the Storm would be able to train in the southern state.

The Warriors would also have to be based in NSW and, while due to arrive in the next week, they were still awaiting an exemption to travel.

Sports minister Colbeck said leagues should heed Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy's advice from Sunday that it was "premature" for the NRL to be planning a comeback.

"I think it's a bit ambitious, to be frank," Colbeck told ABC radio on Monday.

"If you consider the advice that we are still getting from people like Brendan Murphy ... they're the people who I think should be providing advice on these things.

"I think we need to be really cautious about the circumstances we are in."

The NRL is confident the drop in the rate of new cases will ensure a safer environment on return in more than six weeks, as well as their own strict biosecurity measures.