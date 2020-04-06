Nick Kyrgios Offers To Help Struggling Aussies Put Food On The Table

After winning hearts across Australia with his generosity during the bushfires, Nick Kyrgios has offered to help those struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian tennis player shared a social media post offering basic goods to those who can no longer afford them.

It is expected that about one million Aussies will be without work by the end of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The #JoinTheCause movement has gathered momentum globally, with people offering to help others during the crisis.

Kyrgios shared the post on Instagram and captioned it ‘Real Talk”.

“If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough … please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach,” the post said.

“Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.

“Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!”

Luke McManus READ MORE Are We Finally Seeing The Redemption Of Nick Kyrgios? “Here we go again.”

Earlier this year, Kyrgios kick-started the Australian Open’s response to assist those impacted by the bushfires.

Kyrgios offered to donate $200 for every ace served during the Australian tennis summer.

Sport READ MORE The Best Moments From Australian Open's Rally For Relief Tennis royalty have taken to Rod Laver Arena to raise funds for those affected by the bushfires.

Tennis Australia also got behind the cause, organising the Australian Open Rally For Relief exhibition match on the eve of the Grand Slam.

Kyrgios joined tennis royalty such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Wozniacki for the match that raised more than $5 million.