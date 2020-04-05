The Internet Wants 'NRL Island' As A Coronavirus Sport Last Resort

NRL Island. You're hearing it more and more. It's not a new challenge in 'Survivor' -- it's the audacious plan to get footy back during the coronavirus crisis, and people can't get enough of it.

As with basically every professional sport on the planet -- except the Belarus Premier League -- the National Rugby League's season has been postponed nearly indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NRL got just two rounds into the 2020 season before pulling the plug, following one round with crowds and the second being played behind closed doors.

The NRL finds itself in financial trouble, with payment from broadcast networks being wound back due to games not being played. Players and clubs have been asked to take pay cuts, while staff at head office have been let go to trim costs.

The league is desperate to find a way to resume the season, put games on TV and get the cash rolling back in. Before the season was put on ice, suggestions floated around that the entire league -- all 16 teams, and several hundred players and staff -- could be brought together and quarantined, playing games in empty stadiums in one location. Possibilities raised include the Queensland town of Gladstone or Moreton Island's Tangalooma Island Resort.

Enter: NRL Island.

A proposal from the Tangalooma resort, off the Queensland coast, is lighting up the internet. Under the plan, the players would shack up in hotel buildings on Tangalooma, being strictly isolated from families and normal life, then flown to Brisbane to play games each weekend.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett first mooted such an idea before the season shut down, and it appears to have taken on a life of its own.

The Tangalooma resort has put itself forward, saying it has both the accommodation for players and facilities for training. The plan is being called 'NRL Island' by some, and it's hard to ignore just how much of a game-changer this would be.

As 10 daily detailed in a story on Sunday, there's not a lot of sport still being broadcast around the world, with tragics turning to obscure football leagues in Tajikistan and Nicaragua to get their fix. In Australia, TV sport has ground to a halt, while in America, sport-starved fans -- reeling from the cancellation of the NBA and other leagues -- briefly turned to the AFL for their dose of competition.

Aussie Rules delighted many American sport fans, with videos of sport commentators and analysts watching AFL games going viral online. The NRL would surely have been looking at how their main competitor scored worldwide attention, and hoping that getting rugby league running again may deliver them similar global results.

If the plan works, NRL could potentially be one of the only top-tier sports being played around the world -- and with untold millions now stuck inside in quarantine and isolation, staring at their screens, desperate for a sporting fix, it could prove a ratings bonanza.

People can't get enough of the idea -- as evidenced by the search results for 'NRL Island' on Twitter.

And that's not even taking into account the pure spectacle of sticking hundreds of NRL players on an island, with some saying it should be adapted into a kind of reality TV show concept.

While there are obvious issues around how the plan would work in reality, whether it would be permitted under government distancing guidelines, and logistics around transport -- including getting players from around the country to one spot, considering state border lockdowns, and then ferrying them between games and their accommodation -- there seems to be real motivation to make it happen from NRL supremos.

The NRL's Project Apollo team will soon finalise extreme protocols they hope will allow the season to resume in a bubble, with Australian Rugby League commissioner Wayne Pearce forecasting regular COVID-19 tests for players as a priority.

The league is targeting a June 1 resumption.

Pearce is head of the innovation committee tasked with putting isolation plans in place for that to happen, a challenge likened to putting a man on the moon given the current health crisis.

"The term I'm using is putting a bubble around the players. What that actually looks like is not definitive yet, we'll work that out by the end of this week," Pearce told 2GB radio.

The rugby league great suggested players would "absolutely" have to be isolated from their families, noting it was important for them to be shielded from the broader community.

Pearce also outlined plans for players to be tested "regularly and accurately to make sure there are no breaches" of the bubble.

"The actual format of the competition is reasonably flexible, provided that we can ensure the location - the cities or towns that we play matches in - have available testing facilities," Pearce said.

"That we can turn around the results really quickly. Some facilities, you can get test results back in 3-4 hours.

"So we need to make so we need to make sure that box is ticked first and foremost. Because that's a real priority for us.

"To make sure we get on top of something (a coronavirus infection) if there is a breach. We're hoping there will be no breaches."

There have been concerns about a shortage of coronavirus test kits throughout Australia's medical community, with Health Minister Greg Hunt recently announcing that new finger-prick tests will soon be rolled out at GP clinics.

Pearce added that liaising with federal and state government would be the second phase of the project, coming after the NRL settled on its biosecurity protocols.

The actual structure of the new-look 2020 season, including the potential use of a conference system, is still being discussed.

"There's pros and cons for a number of the different models," Pearce said.

"If you put everyone inside the one bubble and there is a breach, that can potentially be a massive, massive issue.

With AAP.