'Biggest Challenge Game Will Face': NRL Suspends 2020 Season

The NRL season has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys made the announcement on Monday night following rumours.

“The paramount consideration in a decision-making process has always been the safety and the health of our players, “ he said.

“Unfortunately that has taken a dramatic turn today. We've had no other option but to suspend the season."

V'landys is confident the NRL will survive in the long term but conceded executives are "ready for the worst".

"It's catastrophic, I don't think we've ever come across a financial crisis like it," he said.

"You can't understate it, it's probably the biggest challenge the game will ever face financially."

CEO Todd Greenberg added advice from authorities had "changed dramatically", resulting in the unprecedented decision to suspend the season.

“We would not have reached this point unless the conditions had changed so dramatically and so exponentially,” he said.

The decision comes after the Queensland Government closed state borders and strict advice from the country's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy.

The NRL had considered moving the entire competition to Queensland before the closure of the state border.

"We are going to look at every available option to us in the next week or so as to how we can recommence the season, be it in other areas or northern Queensland," V'landys said.

Unlike the AFL on Sunday, the NRL have opted against putting a return date for play.

Instead, they have told players to remain in self-isolation and will begin to consider multiple options to get back on the field.

Earlier the NRL announced it would shut its offices from Tuesday until at least May 1, forcing hundreds of staff across all departments to take annual leave.

In a meeting on Monday, employees were told departments would be working on skeleton staff.

Staff will be allowed to go into negative annual leave.