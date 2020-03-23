A-League Season Suspended Amid Coronavirus Risk

The Australian A-League football season has been suspended with five rounds left to play.

The A-League said it would immediately suspend the season from Tuesday.

In a statement, Football Federation Australia said it hoped to "reschedule games as soon as it is reasonably possible to do so in order to complete the season."

"The clubs and players have indicated to FFA that they will be ready to continue should the competition be able to resume."

The FFA said it would "will review the situation over the coming weeks with a further formal status assessment now scheduled for April 22nd."

Just five rounds of the regular A-League schedule, plus finals, were left to be played in the 2019-20 season. It comes just a day after the National Rugby League announced it would suspend its season after only two rounds, and in the same week the Australian Football League pulled the pin after just one round.

The NRL had said the closure of state borders forced the temporary shutdown of the league, with the A-League also pointing to this factor. Professional sporting leagues nationwide had been playing in front of empty stadiums for several weeks.

“To get so close to completing the competition, only to pull up a few weeks short, has been heartbreaking for the players, clubs and fans," said FFA CEO James Johnson.

"That said, the health and safety of our fans, players, volunteers and staff has always been the overriding consideration for us."

More to come.