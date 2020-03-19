'Soulless': AFL Fans React To Empty MCG In Season Opener

Richmond defeated Carlton in the first game of the AFL season, but it was the 'eerie' empty stands at the MCG that had fans talking online.

The 2020 AFL season kicked off as promised on Thursday evening, but despite fans being warned it would be a season like no other, many who tuned in to watch the opener from home were still shocked at the sight of thousands of empty seats.

Measures to protect from the spread of coronavirus put in place by the government earlier this week -- including a ban on outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people -- meant fans were locked out with teams playing to an empty stadium.

While some fans on Thursday night said they were still grateful the game went ahead, others admitted the footy "just didn't feel right" without the tens of thousands of cheering fans in the stands.

Ultimately, the Tigers made it 10 wins in a row against the Blues, kicking off the AFL season with a 16.9 (105) to 12.9 (81) victory.