Isolated Soccer Team Sets Virtual Juggling Challenge With Toilet Paper

2020-03-19T00:38:56+00:00

Self-isolating soccer players took to social media to kick off the 'toilet roll keepy-uppy challenge', where they juggled loo rolls and appeared to pass them to the next player.

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry and forward Bojan joined their fellow Canadian teammates in the online challenge.

The players appear to kick the toilet paper roll to each other while in isolation. Image: Montreal Impact

With no live sport on the horizon, and with many players in self isolation as the coronavirus pandemic deepens, the #StayAtHomeChallenge has spread around the world in an attempt to bring cheer during the lockdown.

Football players around the world have been finding creative ways to keep themselves occupied while practising social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

