French Open Postponed, Ash Barty Will Have To Wait To Defend Her Title

Australia's Ash Barty will have to wait a little longer to defend her French Open title after the tournament revealed it would be postponed until September over coronavirus fears.

The Grand Slam will now take place between September 20 and October 4, tournament organisers declared on Tuesday.

It was initially scheduled to be played from May 24-June 7.

The decision was made “in order to guarantee the health and safety of all those involved in the preparation of the tournament" the French Tennis Federation said in a statement.

“While no one today can predict what the health situation will be like on May 18 [when qualifications were due to start], the lockdown measures in force make it impossible to prepare for it and therefore to organise it on the dates initially planned.”

The brand new roof on the main Philippe Chatrier court has already been installed but was not in service yet and needed more testing ahead of the tournament.

With Reuters.