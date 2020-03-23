Aussie Athletes Told To Prepare For Tokyo Games In 2021

Australia's athletes are being told to prepare for an Olympics in 2021, with fears the July Tokyo Games will be postponed.

"It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July. Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them," said Australian Team Chef de Mission for Tokyo, Ian Chesterman.

For the first time in history, the Olympic Games may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. It would be the first time the Games have been interrupted for a reason other than a world war.

The International Olympic Committee has met to investigate options for moving the Games, and now Australia has flagged it likely won't send a team to Tokyo even if the Olympics go ahead.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Monday it was now telling athletes to prepare for the Games to be postponed, potentially for an entire year to mid-2021, after agreeing that "an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances".

"The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) says Australian athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021, following the IOC’s announcement of a potential postponement of this year’s Games and changes in public health landscape in Australia and across the globe," it said in a statement.

"The AOC believes our athletes now need to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families, in discussion with their National Federations.

"The AOC held an Executive Board meeting via teleconference this morning and unanimously agreed that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad."

Chesterman said postponing the Games would raise challenges around qualification and schedule of other sports competitions, but said they could be overcome.

“We are aware that for many such a postponement will present a range of new issues. But when the world does come together at the Tokyo Olympic Games they can be a true celebration of sport and humanity," he said.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were set to begin on July 24.

But Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that postponing the Tokyo Olympics may become an option if holding the event in its "complete form" became impossible.

Abe said the IOC decision was in line with the view that the 2020 Games, scheduled to start on July 24, should be held in its complete form.

"If that becomes difficult, we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games" given the Olympics' principle of putting the health of athletes first, he told parliament.

Abe said cancelling the Games was not an option.

The Games have only been cancelled three times previously -- in 1916, due to World War I, while World War II forced it to be scrapped in 1940 and 1944 -- but this would be the first time they have been postponed from the original date.

In February, Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, maintained "we are not considering a cancellation or postponement of the Games".

However, by March, Japanese authorities had suggested in March the Games could be moved to another point in 2020, to allow time for coronavirus fears to be addressed.