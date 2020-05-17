NSW Introduces Pop-Up Carparks And Bike Lanes To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

NSW will roll out pop-up car parks and bike lanes to curb the spread of coronavirus from Monday as people begin to return to offices.

The NSW government is urging residents to avoid using public transport and walk, drive or ride a bike to work during peak hours.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government will introduce pop-up car parks in Moore Park and around employment hubs and Sydney's CBD.

"It is not a message you would give without COVID... we normally encourage people to catch public transport, but given the constraints in the peak [hours] and the fact we are exercising social distancing, we want people to consider different ways to get to work," Berejiklian said on Monday.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the government will spend around $4 million on introducing more than 10 kilometres of bike lanes throughout NSW.

Green stickers will be used on Sydney's public transport to remind commuters to keep to social distancing, Constance said.

There will also be passenger limits enforced on buses, trains and ferries to avoid community transmission of the virus.

Two-door buses will be limited to 12 passengers, trains will be capped at 32 people per carriage and 245 people are allowed on a ferry.

NSW Police will be deployed at train stations and will ride trains, buses and ferries to protect drivers from being harassed by commuters.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said if a 13th person tried to board a bus with its new capacity of 12, "the bus will not be going anywhere".

Constance said there will be more congestion on the roads than usual but "people will have to be patient".

"We want to avoid crowded trains and buses and ferries and be safe and not contract the virus," he added.

"We are going to apply the 1.5 metres distance and people will have to stick to the green dots, find them and be safe."

Meanwhile, Berejiklian said she does not agree with Queensland keeping its border with NSW closed until September.

"I don't agree with the decision. I think closing borders doesn't help Australia, it doesn't help any of the states and it doesn't help our population [and] it doesn't help economic activity," Berejiklian said.

"We have to get real to the fact that many parts of the world will remain close for a long period of time. But if we're in Australia and can at least open up our internal borders, I think that will help everybody," she added.

Berejiklian also noted it was a returned traveller who'd stayed at a Brisbane hotel for their 14-day quarantine period who brought a case of the virus into the state last week.

"This notion that you're going to eradicate the virus from Australia completely is a little beyond reality."

NSW has recorded just one new case of coronavirus out of 6,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

A man in his 60s died of COVID-19 overnight, taking the national death toll to 99.

