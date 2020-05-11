NSW Records No Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Records Taken

NSW has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

Berejiklian said there were no cases reported from the 6,048 tests taken in the past 24 hours.

She urged NSW residents to "remain vigilant when restrictions are further eased on Friday".

From Friday, the state will allow 10 seated patrons at cafes and restaurants, outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 and five guests -- including children -- will be able to visit another person's home.

Berejiklian said while "NSW is willing to push the envelope when it comes to jobs, pubs will not be allowed to open as it "wouldn't be prudent to go outside the health advice".

Executive Director of Health Protection NSW, Dr. Jeremy McAnulty, said it was "great news" there are no new cases but "the virus will be bubbling around."

"If you even have the mildest symptoms... come forward for testing," he added.

"The enemy is complacency... if people drop their guard, that's a big mistake."

More to come.