Jacinda Ardern To Meet With Aussie Leaders About Opening Trans-Tasman Travel

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet with the Australian National Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss opening borders between the two nations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had suggested last Thursday that Ardern phone into the meeting.

Ardern has since accepted the invitation, with the two leaders expected to discuss a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would allow Kiwis and Australians to travel freely between the countries.

The government's COVID-19 tracing application will likely be a topic of conversation, as well as the two countries' responses to the virus.

NZ's Foreign Minister Winston Peters has indicated he's interested in the trans-Tasman bubble and has been in constant contact with his Australian counterparts.

"We are part of the wider Pacific where we don't seem to have the kind of chaos that you're getting in other parts of the world because of Australia's and New Zealand's influence in this part of the world at the same time," he said in April.

"So thinking out loud, if we can get this system going with equivalence and where we represent a safeguard for both countries then it is something that we can in the long term be working on."

It comes after the NZ Warrirors were given special permission by the Australian government to travel to Tamworth to play NRL.

The Warriors arrived on Sunday evening, sitting spaced apart on two buses which was guarded by a police escort.

New Zealand is also celebrating a day without new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the peak of the pandemic.

On Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced the promising result, the first day without fresh cases since March 16.

New Zealand's COVID-19 death toll stands at 20, with 1137 confirmed nationwide cases.

Just four Kiwis currently require hospital treatment for the virus, with none in intensive care.

The announcement will buoy local hopes for a reduction of the country's lockdown to allow for more recreation, travel, and the return of retail business.

