Intrastate Holidays On The Cards As NSW Looks To Help Regional Areas

The NSW government is already discussing a plan to allow travel within the state, as Premier Gladys Berejiklian urges residents to travel to NSW's struggling regions first.

Berejiklian said travelling to the regions would help boost the state's economy.

"We're already looking at intrastate travel," Berejiklian confirmed on Tuesday.

"Once we maintain control of the virus, I think people's confidence levels will increase and definitely intrastate travel... will support regional NSW," she added.

The Premier also welcomed discussions of a trans-Tasman travel bubble with New Zealand.

However, she said she wouldn't advise booking a holiday to New Zealand just yet.

"I'm hoping we'll get to a stage where our state borders can be relaxed and then we can potentially have a phenomenal NZ-Australia cooperation, which will at least allow us to pool our economic resources, pool our trade opportunities and also move together in the future," Berejiklian said.

It comes as NSW records three new cases of coronavirus from 5,200 tests in the past 24 hours.

Two of those three cases were staff at the aged care facility, the Newmarch House.

The third case of COVID-19 was a healthcare worker at Nepean Hospital, who did not attend work while infectious.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there was a third staff member at the Newmarch House who also tested positive but they were not included in Tuesday's official count as the data was recorded after 8 pm.

