New Free Courses Announced As Pandemic Doubles Unemployment Rate

Thirteen new free courses in areas like coding, social media and cybersecurity are now on offer after thousands of Australians were left jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 85,000 Australians have enrolled in the 21 free courses since they were announced.

She said the 13 additional courses would replace the 13 which have already been "oversubscribed".

"If you want to consider reskilling, or getting your qualifications going whilst you may be at home, this is a great time to do that," Berejiklian said.

"To know so many people have got these extra qualifications while the restrictions in place is heartening," she added.

"It means that people are thinking about improving their qualifications or reskilling, or thinking about what job they may like to go for once activity increases into the future."

It comes as NSW records just two cases of coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state's total to 3,018.

More to come.