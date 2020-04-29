PM: Coronavirus Outbreaks Expected As Restrictions Relax, Tracing App 'Like Sunscreen'

Scott Morrison has warned "of course" COVID infections will spike when restrictions are eased, but said that was a reason to download the government's tracing app.

More than at any point so far in Australia's coronavirus response, Morrison talked up his plans to see the country get back to normal life on Wednesday -- including school, work, sport and leisure activity.

But he also warned once social distancing and stay-home orders are eased, cases would spike.

"We are looking at what the bigger picture success is when it comes to COVID-19," he said.

He warned Australians "of course" there would be virus outbreaks and spikes when restrictions are eased, which he said was a reason to cooperate with government advice and measures -- such as the COVIDSafe tracing app and hygiene measures.

"That is what living with the virus will be like. That is why the protections that we put in place for a COVID-19 safe Australia are so important," he said.

"I would liken it to the fact that if you want to go outside when the sun is shining, you have to put sunscreen on."

Morrison said he wanted infection rates to be low, but also to get people back to normal life as soon as possible.

"We have had great success in flattening our curve, that is obvious," he said.

"But having a low number of cases but having Australians out of work, having a low number of cases and children not receiving in classroom education, having a low number of cases and businesses not being open, having a low number of cases and Australians not able to be going about their as normal lives as possible, that is not what success looks like."

"This is the success we're seeking, to be able to have the protections in place, to enable Australians to go back to as normal a life and economy as possible."

The PM said about 2.8 million people had downloaded the COVIDSafe tracing app in the days since it launched.

Accompanying him at the press conference was Christine Morgan, CEO of the National Mental Health Commission and Morrison's national suicide prevention adviser.

She said there were worrying mental health impacts associated with coronavirus, affecting people like those who had lost jobs but also those who were struggling with social isolation measures. Morgan presented statistics showing demand for mental health services like Reach Out and Beyond Blue had increased in recent weeks.

She also said domestic violence services like 1800 Respect and the Mensline had experienced a surge in calls -- with official data showing a 26 percent increase in calls to Mensline, with 18 percent being specifically related to COVID-19 concerns.

More to come.