The 'Petty' Dispute Erupting Between Australia And China Over Coronavirus

An increasingly hostile tit-for-tat media battle between Chinese and Australian diplomats is spilling over, but the controversy has been dramatically overplayed by breathless headlines, one expert claims.

It’s not often the polite, courteous world of diplomatic relations -- usually happening conscientiously and unobtrusively in the background -- makes front-page news.

But via official ambassadorial statements and allegations of “petty tricks” and breaching protocol, an Australia-China spat over coronavirus has burst into the mainstream.

Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye urged Australia to “stop political games”; prompting the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to express “regret” for the way the ambassador acted.

In the latest saga, billionaire Andrew Forrest copped criticism from a number of government MPs after inviting the Chinese consul general to address a press conference with Greg Hunt on Wednesday.

In his comments, made following an announcement Forrest had secured 10 million COVID-19 testing kits for Australia from China, the Victorian Consul General Long Zhou took the opportunity to praise China's response to the pandemic.

"As is known to us, China has attached great importance to international health cooperation," Long said.

"The Chinese government has released information related to the COVID-19 in open, transparent and responsible manner and we have worked closely with WHO and other countries including shared experiences in epidemic prevention and control and providing assistance within our capacity."

"The virus... knows no ideology, border or race and in fact of the epidemic the testings of all countries are closely interlinked," Long added.

"We are all in this together."

Since his remarks, several MPs have criticised Forrest's actions.

"The guy drops out of the sky in his private jet and enables the Chinese Communist Party to ambush a Commonwealth press conference. Yeah we're not happy," Andrew Hastie told The Australian.

Former resources minister Matt Canavan accused Forrest of a PR stunt, saying the nation’s mining leaders were “disconcertingly vague” when it came to supporting Australia’s interests over China’s, the paper reported.

“No proud nation should put themselves in a position where another country can dictate its foreign policy,” he said.

If you haven’t been following every back-and-forth in this exchange, let’s break it down.

What’s going on with China and Australia?

The latest chapter in the saga stems from calls from Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an international inquiry into China’s response to the outbreak.

“It's not pursued as an issue of criticism, it's pursued as an issue of importance for public health. And I think it's important that all countries cooperate with that regardless of who they are,” Morrison said last week, saying “transparency” was important.

Morrison has reportedly pushed for an inquiry in calls with world leaders.

In an interview with the Australian Financial Review published on Sunday, Cheng Jingye called the idea “dangerous”.

"Resorting to suspicion, recrimination or division at such a critical time could only undermine global efforts to fight against this pandemic," he told the AFR.

Cheng accused Australia of “teaming up with those forces in Washington and to launch a kind of political campaign against China.”

Cheng claimed Chinese people were “dismayed and disappointed" and wondered if “maybe the ordinary people will say: 'Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’”

The comments were interpreted as warnings to Australia from our biggest export market.

Days of media headlines followed, accusing Cheng of issuing “threats” -- but Professor Jane Golley, director of the Australian Centre on China In The World at Australian National University, said the comments were taken out of context.

“Some headlines said ‘Australia could lose billions from boycott threat’ ... but in the interview, Cheng hasn’t said they would, he said they might. How does that escalate into ‘threats’?” she said.

“It’s a different thing if he’s suggesting, possibly warning, China is feeling upset with us.”

Golley said she felt some reporting about the issue “grossly misrepresented” the situation.

Escalating diplomatic tensions

The AFR article kicked off a days-long diplomatic back-and-forth between Beijing and Canberra.

On Monday, an editor of China's state-run Global Times said Australia was "like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes".

"Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off," Hu Xijin wrote on social media platform Weibo.

On Tuesday, trade minister Simon Birmingham confirmed Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary, Frances Adamson, called Cheng after the AFR piece.

He wouldn’t go into the details of the call, but said Australia would not alter policy "because of economic coercion or threats of coercion".

Later that day, a “Chinese embassy spokesperson” revealed details of the call on the embassy’s official website-- which Australian officials later slammed as a breach of diplomatic protocol.

The Chinese statement was not overly kind.

“Secretary Adamson tried her best to defend Australia's proposal about the independent review, saying the proposal neither has political motive nor targets China. She also admitted it is not the time to commence the review now and Australia has no details of the proposal,” the spokesperson wrote.

“Ambassador Cheng flatly rejected the concern expressed from the Australian side over his remarks during the recent AFR interview, and called on Australia to put aside ideological bias, stop political games and do more thing to promote the bilateral relations.”

'Petty tricks'

In its own response, a DFAT statement on Tuesday said it “notes with regret” the publishing of “official diplomatic exchanges".

A DFAT spokesperson said it "will not respond by itself breaching the long-standing diplomatic courtesies and professional practices to which it will continue to adhere.”

Also on Tuesday, in China, a foreign ministry spokesman said Australia’s actions “may impact bilateral relations”.

On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy responded in turn to the DFAT statement, saying its earlier statement was “a legitimate response to the earlier breach of diplomatic protocol by the Australian side.”

“As the Australian media report was inaccurate and misleading, the embassy had no choice but to set the record straight. The embassy of China doesn’t play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate,” the response read.

Despite all this, Scott Morrison said at a press conference Wednesday that Australia “will continue to of course pursue” the push for an inquiry.

Keeping up?

Golley claimed Cheng had been “incredibly diplomatic” in relaying China’s concern over the inquiry push.

While disclosing the details of a diplomatic call is seriously against protocol, she said Cheng's initial comments to the AFR were not outrageous.

“He said, in diplomatic terms, he's not happy with our decision, and that it’s possible Chinese people could choose to shop elsewhere. That's incredibly diplomatic wording,” Golley said.

“The media is putting a spin on it because it suits the narrative that sells papers -- that China can do nothing right. To be clear, they do plenty wrong, and no doubt China brought us into this crisis, but arguing with them is not the way to get out of it.”

Golley theorised Beijing’s prickly response could be due to Australia’s focus on China while staying quiet on the response of the United States -- which on Wednesday ticked over one million coronavirus cases.

Federal health department figures show travel from the Americas is linked to nearly one-quarter of Australian cases acquired overseas.

“If we spent this much time criticising America, we'd get a taste of how sick they get of being blasted by another country. But we focus it all on China,” Golley said.

“I'm not saying the government decision pushing for an inquiry is a bad one, but sometimes, it's worth trying to see things from someone else's perspective … this is not the time for diplomatic or political stunts, it’s time to work together to solve the biggest global crisis in any of our lifetimes.”