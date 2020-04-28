No Limit On How Far You Can Travel To See Friends And Family Under Relaxed Coronavirus Rules

While there is no limit on how far you can travel to visit friends and family's homes, the relaxation of coronavirus measures is not an excuse to break the rules, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

Under the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, two adults can now visit others' homes.

Those with young children can also bring them on visits and there is no set distance on how far NSW residents can travel to visit loved ones, Berejiklian said.

She said the move was aimed at bolstering mental health and reducing social isolation.

But the premier urged NSW residents to practice caution, particularly when visiting the elderly, claiming the new announcement was not a "license" to flout the restrictions.

"We have allowed for the relaxation of this restriction based on the definition or the extension of the definition of care. It doesn't mean we can all just relax and do what we like," Berejiklian said.

"We need to stay vigilant. We have seen around the world countries think they're over it, they get complacent and thousands of people die as a result in a very short period of time. We don't want to see it happen in NSW," she added.

The premier said the death of 11 residents at the Anglicare Newmarch aged care home was "devastating".

She said the Minister for Health contacted the federal Minister for Aged Care overnight to express concern over a lack of communication between the centre's operators and relatives of those who've died.

"I can't imagine how distressing that is. Many of us who have a loved one in an aged care home, it would be devastating not to contact them, not to be able to be with them, and we made our concerns known to the federal minister," Berejiklian said.

"We say to that aged care centre... It's not acceptable to keep those people in the dark."

It comes as NSW reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the state's total to 3,020.

The state is aiming to test 8,000 people a day and urging those with even mild symptoms to get checked.

