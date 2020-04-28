JobScammer Allows Employees To Dob In Bosses Over JobKeeper

Dodgy bosses are exploiting workers by trying to keep some of the government JobKeeper money for themselves, according to unions dealing with complaints about the scheme.

About 540,000 businesses nationwide have applied for the $1500 per fortnight wage subsidy, which covers an estimated 3.3 million employees, according to the treasury department.

The mammoth $130 billion JobKeeper program is meant to support businesses to keep employees on their books during the pandemic and economic downturn.

Businesses will have up to $1500 a fortnight reimbursed by the tax office for each eligible full-time or casual employee.

But the Victorian Trades Hall Council, the peak body for unions in the state, claim some 'bottom feeder' employers are intentionally ripping off workers.

The council has cited cases where bosses have allegedly skimmed part of the JobKeeper payment for themselves, telling employees that they won't receive the full amount.

"Some employers genuinely don't understand the program and are making mistakes, but some bottom feeders have found ways to steal workers' money," VTHC Secretary Luke Hilakari told 10 daily.

It's wage theft, and I'm going to start naming and shaming. We are in a pandemic and they're stealing people's wages.

VTHC has started an online campaign dubbed 'JobScammer' to encourage employees to dob in bosses who are doing the dodgy with JobKeeper payments.

“This is not a kickback for bosses, it’s financial support to keep working people in a job," Hilakari said.

Hilakari claimed unions had received reports from some employees that their bosses were "trying to take a cut of the JobKeeper payment for themselves".

He said this was "unacceptable and outright illegal."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called such behaviour "disgraceful and illegal" and urged those affected to report incidents to the police.

The Business Council of Australia has been contacted for comment. In a statement, the Australian Tax Office said the "overwhelming majority" of businesses would do the right thing but that "there may be a very small number of people who seek to fraudulently access money they’re not entitled to."

"These people will be caught and will be subject to significant penalties. The ATO’s robust and efficient compliance measures will quickly identify those who try to rort the system," an ATO spokesperson said.

"The ATO has established a confidential tipoff hotline available on 1800 060 062 to report JobKeeper fraud or behaviour of concern to people. People can also report illegal behaviour by completing a tip-off form online at ato.gov.au/tipoffform."

Hilakari said the JobScammer campaign had received "hundreds" of complaints so far.

Some of the complaints were from employers who were confused about the subsidy and their entitlements.

John* works in industrial relations for the Victorian government. His daughter, 20-year-old Sarah*, works for a major retailer.

She had recently returned from two months in Europe where she completed a training course and travelled for leisure.

But John said Sarah was told by her employer she would not qualify for JobKeeper as her boss claimed she had not been a "regular and systematic" employee for 12 months, as required by the program.

John said Sarah's employer had been confused by the JobKeeper eligibility, and after seeking clarification the issue was resolved and she was enrolled.

While Sarah is getting the payment, John feared many workers may miss out due to a lack of understanding from employers about the scheme.

"Nobody really knows what they're meant to do and who's eligible," John told 10 daily.

"Bosses don't want to be left with the wage bill if it's unclear if the ATO will agree with them, because they have to stump up money first."

John said businesses need "assurance" and more clarity about who is eligible, and feared employers may choose to not apply for JobKeeper to avoid paying wages to employees that they might not be reimbursed for.

Other complaints to unions include casual employees being pressured to work more hours than usual, equivalent to the rate of the JobKeeper payment.

Sam*, who works at a toy store in Victoria, claimed her boss had cut back hours for full-time employees to as low as 22 hours a week while asking casuals to work up to 30 hours a week.

"I was pretty mad. From my understanding, JobKeeper was meant to help the business so $1500 of my wage could be covered and they could pay me the rest," she told 10 daily.

"But essentially now, I don't have a full-time job and have to work according to their new hours. They made me sign an agreement that I'd be super flexible and it would be odd hours. I didn't want to sign it, but they said if I didn't, I wouldn't have a job at all," she alleged.

Scott Morrison said last week he "would be concerned about any behaviour by employers that was coercive" and asked employees to dob in bosses to the Fair Work Commission and workplace ombudsman.

He said asking casual employees to work more hours to be paid more "is not unreasonable".

"If you are getting paid $750, then the employer can obviously ask you to do $750 at your rate of pay or work. That’s what the Act provides for," he said.

"That is not an unreasonable request that someone would work the hours that they are being paid for."

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said the "slow uptake" of JobKeeper was "concerning".

She called on employees to make sure bosses were doing the right thing.

She said it was "immoral" for businesses to simply choose not to apply for the scheme.

"If workers are missing out on payments because companies are simply choosing to opt-out that’s a serious problem that people can address by applying pressure through their union," McManus told 10 daily.

She called on the government to expand the scheme to more casuals, who she claimed were "being deliberately denied support."

"If you are being asked to work more hours for less pay, or to do something outside of your skills set or that you don’t think is reasonable, you should contact your union," she said.

* - names have been changed to preserve anonymity.

