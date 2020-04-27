NSW Residents Allowed Two Friends Over From Friday

Two adults at a time will be allowed to visit others' homes from Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

Berejiklian said people have been "cooped up in their homes for weeks now" and loosening the restrictions would help to reduce social isolation and boost mental health.

She added children were allowed to accompany adults from May 1, but a maximum of two adults would be permitted to visit others at a time.

The Premier said extra social distancing measures should also be practiced when visiting those over 70 years of age.

She also said those even with a "mild sniffle" should not visit anybody.

"We're just saying be responsible. We're not going to dictate what those visits entail. It comes down to a level of social responsibility," Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

"This isn't a license to go wild and have wild parties," she added.

The easing of social distancing measures in the state comes as NSW students look to begin their staggered return to schools.

From May 11, students will return to classes one day a week, with the state aiming to eventually see all students back in schools full-time.

It comes as NSW records five new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

That brings the state's total coronavirus cases to 3,009.

An 89-year-old woman, a resident at Anglicare Newmarch House, died overnight.

Following the death at the Western Sydney aged care home, Australia's coronavirus death toll now stands at 84.

NSW has recorded 37 total deaths to COVID-19.

The government is encouraging as many people to get tested as possible to slow the spread of community transmission, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

