Aussies Upset By Centrelink Coronavirus Pay Confusion

It may be weeks before some Australians get their coronavirus supplement pay from Centrelink, leaving many confused and upset after the money didn't arrive as expected on Monday.

Australians on the JobSeeker payment or other Centrelink benefits stand to earn an extra $550 per fortnight for the next six months after the supplement payment was approved by the government last month.

Centrelink has consistently been telling clients that the extra money would be coming "from 27 April 2020".

But many people who received a Centrelink payment on Monday, April 27 were shocked to find they had been paid just their regular amount, with the coronavirus supplement missing.

"My payment was due today, so I made the assumption that I would be receiving that extra payment today," JobSeeker recipient Bianca, from Toowoomba, told 10 daily.

"It's just really disappointing, there's already enough stress going on," she said.

Stephanie, an Austudy recipient from the Snowy-Monaro region in NSW, said she was "gutted" not to receive the payment on Monday.

She said she was "desperate" to receive the cash, with car registration and phone bills to pay, and both her and her husband freshly out of work due to coronavirus job losses.

"That extra bit of money would have helped. We've burnt through our savings to make sure we're up to date on bills, and we were so careful with what we bought this pay," Stephanie told 10 daily.

Despite many Centrelink clients expecting to receive their first extra payment on Monday -- similar to the one-off $750 Economic Support Payment that some recipients received recently -- the welfare agency said reporting periods and payment schedules meant few people would receive the extra money on the first day of its rollout.

"We'll only start to pay the supplement once you've reported for the period that includes 27 April," a tweet on Centrelink's Twitter account read.

The person said they had last reported their income on Friday, April 24, with Centrelink replying that "won't have included income for 27 April. This means you'll start getting it with your next payment."

"We've tried to be clear in our Twitter posts that people need to report for the period including 27 April to start getting payments. As the supplement only starts from 27 April, we can't determine your eligibility until we know your income for that period," the account tweeted.

Bianca claimed the communication about coronavirus payments had been confusing.

"I'm frustrated. It's another one of those Centrelink loopholes, they're technically correct, but it wasn't portrayed that way," she said.

A Centrelink spokesperson told 10 daily that no matter when someone receives their first increased payment with the coronavirus supplement, all recipients will get the same amount of additional assistance during the life of the scheme.

"If they continue to be eligible, they will be paid the supplement for up to six months from 27 April," the spokesperson said.

Centrelink also tweeted on Monday "regardless of when you receive your first payment of the Coronavirus supplement, you won’t be disadvantaged".

But that's little help for people who had budgeted their finances in the expectation they would receive their first extra payment on April 27.

"It's pretty difficult. We were very hopeful, as my car runs out of rego tomorrow, so it will stay off the road until next pay," Stephanie said.

She lives in an isolated part of the Snowy region near the Victorian border, which she said is 15 kilometres from the nearest town and even further to a supermarket. Having no registered car means she won't be able to drive to shop for groceries.

"I'll either have to wait until next fortnight to buy food, or get my elderly, immunosuppressed parents to lend me their car, or to drop me off some food," Stephanie said.

"If it wasn't for the fact I followed this all on Twitter, I wouldn't have even known we were eligible for the extra payment. Any communication would be lovely, rather than leaving it up in the air and leaving us disappointed when we don't get what we were expecting," she said.

Jeremy Heywood, a spokesperson for the Australian Unemployed Workers Union and a JobSeeker recipient himself, said the organisation was aware that many people were upset and disappointed after not receiving their payment.

"It's been getting people's hopes up really. I, like everyone else, expected to see some payment today. I reported on Friday, so I assumed something would be coming through, but nothing happened," he told 10 daily.

Heywood said he had paid some expensive bills ahead of time in anticipation of getting more money than usual. Now he is worried about how some people will battle through until they do receive the extra money.

"A lot of people are waiting on this extra payment to do really basic stuff, but it's like a mirage in the distance in the desert," he said.

"I'm disappointed but not surprised. But I think a lot of people just coming into the Centrelink system for the first time will be really confused by all this."