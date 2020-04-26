Morrison's Approval Rating Continues To Soar Among Voters During Coronavirus Crisis

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's personal approval rating continues to rise during the coronavirus crisis, according to Newspoll, but the Coalition and Labor are neck and neck on a two-party preferred basis.

Morrison leads Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese 56 to 28 as the public's preferred prime minister, according to the poll conducted for The Australian.

Of those surveyed 68 percent said they were satisfied with the prime minister's performance, up from 61 percent earlier in the month.

But the Coalition and Labor are 50-50 on a two-party preferred basis, according to the Newspoll.

The Coalition enjoyed a two-point lead at the start of April.

Coronavirus READ MORE 'COVIDSafe': The Tracking App That's Been Making Headlines For Weeks Now Launched Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced the details of the government's controversial voluntary virus tracing app called COVIDSafe, saying that while Australia is doing well "we haven't won yet."

Primary vote support for the Coalition dropped a point to 41 per cent since the last poll, while Labor improved its primary vote two points to 36 per cent.

The boost for Labor, which trailed 51-49 two-party preferred three weeks ago, came as the Greens and Pauline Hanson's One Nation lost ground.

One Nation fell a point to four percent, the Greens fell a point to 12 percent and other minor parties lifted a point to seven per cent.

Participants were also asked if they'd be prepared to install and use the government's new Covid-19 tracer app, with 54 percent indicating they would and 39 percent indicating they wouldn't.

The survey is based on interviews of 1519 voters, conducted online, between April 22 and 25.