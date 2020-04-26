NSW Households May Be Eligible For Rebates Of Up To $1600 On Energy Bills

NSW residents who've experienced financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 may be eligible for a $1,600 rebate on their gas and electricity bills.

The new measures are a $30 million expansion of the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance scheme.

"If you have lost a job or your household is under pressure, you might be working less hours, go through Service New South Wales," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

"You could save hundreds of dollars off your energy bill."

"As we go into the colder months, people will be relying on more electricity. We know with more people working from home, they are using up more energy," she said.

Coronavirus READ MORE COVID-19 Tracing App Gets More Than A Million Downloads Overnight The federal government says its coronavirus tracking app 'COVIDSafe' has been downloaded by more than one million people since its release at 6pm on Sunday.

Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean said residents can apply for rebates on electricity and gas through the Service NSW website.

"There are rebates available on your gas and electricity of up to $1,600," Kean said.

"We're encouraging every person who's suffering financial loss or hardship during this time to sign up to the website."

Kean said there are also $200 rebates for gas and electricity bills that are available for "independent retirees".

"This is part of the Seniors Energy Rebate scheme. To be eligible for the scheme, you just have to have a Commonwealth Seniors Health card."

The scheme was designed for 130,000 seniors but from the start of April, only 18,000 seniors had claimed the rebate, according to Kean.

"My message for independent retirees and seniors across NSW is that there are 110,000 people eligible for this grant that haven't claimed it."

Politics READ MORE Morrison's Approval Rating Continues To Soar Among Voters During Coronavirus Crisis Prime Minister Scott Morrison's personal approval rating continues to rise during the coronavirus crisis, according to Newspoll, but the Coalition and Labor are neck and neck on a two-party preferred basis.

The Seniors Energy Rebate is available up until June 30 and seniors can apply through the Service NSW site.

It comes as NSW reports just two new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

That increase in cases is the lowest number of new infections in NSW since March 8.

NSW's total COVID-19 cases are now at 3,004 and the state's death toll is now 36.

People can apply for the energy scheme on the Service NSW website or by contacting the hotline on 13 77 88.