Morrison Says Social Distancing In Schools 'Not Appropriate And Not Required'

Social distancing guidelines being enforced around the country will not be required in classrooms, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

At a press conference at Parliament House on Friday, the Prime Minister said the federal Australian Health Protection Principal Committee had advised the distancing rules wouldn't be needed in schools, intending to reassure parents it was safe to send children back to class.

"The four square metre rule, and the 1.5m distancing between students during classroom activities is not appropriate and not required," he said at a press conference at Parliament House on Friday.

"I can't be more clear than that. The advice cannot be more clear than that. The 1.5m in classrooms and the four square metre rule is not a requirement of the expert medical advice in classrooms," the PM said.

It comes as governments in Victoria and NSW resist immediately ordering students return to school, with NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian saying her state would gradually allow children back, starting with one day per week.

Chief medical officer, Dr Brendan Murphy, said officials had ruled "the community risk of having children together in a classroom is low."

"Most children who have contracted the virus in Australia have contracted it in the family home. They have not contracted it in the school environment," he said.

"We have not seen evidence of widespread transmission in schoolchildren, particularly younger schoolchildren."

Morrison also said the AHPPC did not recommend wearing of face masks for the general public, and would not make it necessary to wear them.

"It's important to note that the wearing of such a mask does not protect you from an infection, but if you are displaying respiratory symptoms then it is, at best, a measure that prevents you transferring it to others," he said.

Chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, echoed this by saying many "non-medical" masks would not be effective in the first place.

"We have very low case numbers in Australia, and these masks often aren't of particularly good quality, and they often provide a false sense of security and make people not practice the social distancing measures that we want," he said.

"So, we are not recommending the general community wear masks. We have been saying that consistently through the pandemic."

Murphy was also asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that an "injection" of disinfectant or "light" could help combat coronavirus.

"I would caution against the injection of disinfection. They could be quite toxic to people," Murphy responded.