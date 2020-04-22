Prime Minister Tears Up As He Discusses Harsh Coronavirus Restrictions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison held back tears in an emotional interview on Wednesday when he was asked the country's strict coronavirus measures and how they've impacted Australians.

Morrison became emotional, and at one point struggled to speak, when reflecting on those who've missed funerals of loved one's during the pandemic.

"There have been so many hard things," Morrison said in the interview with Sky News.

"Young kids who can't see their grandparents and vice-versa."

"That one that really tears me up though is how many people have had to deal with loved ones who've passed away and to go through funerals with so few people."

Under Australia's coronavirus restrictions, just 10 people can attend funeral services.

Funeral directors have taken to live-streaming services to ensure families members are able to farewell their loved ones.

"That is just... it's just horrible," Morrison said while reflecting on the funerals.

"And so we need... let's look forward to the good days, hey mate. They're going to come. They're going to come."

Morrison has previously said Australians would be living with coronavirus for at least six months but on Wednesday claimed the nation had begun to flatten the curve faster than expected.

"I don't want to keep a restriction in place a second longer than we have to," Morrison said.

However, the PM urged caution on relaxing the measures too soon.

'Impatience on these things could lead to a worse situation where we have to lockdown again,' he continued.

"The economic pain of that would be worse – that's what I'm trying to avoid."

He also said he wanted to see children return to classrooms as quickly as possible.

"I think when we can achieve that, classrooms full and kids learning again… that's what I'm most keen to see. It's something I'm very much looking forward to."

