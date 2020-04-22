Malcolm Turnbull's Book Drops To Just $8 After Pirated Copies Leaked

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's new explosive book has plummeted to just $8 online after pirated copies were allegedly leaked by a staffer at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office.

Just two days after it was released, the book has been slashed to $8.38 on Kindle, an 80 percent reduction from the original $23.99 price.

The hardback version of the memoir was also marked down from $55 to just $29 at Kmart on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The 677-page memoir exposes unflattering stories about several of Turnbull's Liberal rivals including Tony Abbott, Mathias Cormann and Peter Dutton.

The treasurer, Josh Frydenberg dubbed Turnbull’s book an unwelcome distraction as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

“I vehemently disagree with some of the free character assessments that he handed out in this book,” Frydenberg told Sky News.

In the book, Turnbull labels Morrison a “control freak” and claims he's not to be trusted.

He also sheds light on the bizzarre relationship between Peta Credlin and Tony Abbott, claiming "Peta was running the country... and dominating Abbott."

As for Cormann, Turnbull claims he betrayed him during the leadership spill that led to the former Prime Minister's demise.

Turnbull's lawyers have launched a legal challenge against Morrison's Senior Adviser, Nico Louw, who is believed to have distributed illegal copies of the book.

