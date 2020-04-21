Restrictions On Elective Surgeries, Dental Treatments To Lift After Anzac Day

Elective surgeries for IVF, dental and eye procedures will resume soon, as Australia begins to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions in the face of declining case numbers.

At a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday, Morrison announced the suspension of elective surgery would be lifted after the Anzac Day long weekend.

Such procedures had been suspended in preparation for a possible wide-scale outbreak of coronavirus, but Morrison said the currently low numbers meant the ban wasn't necessary at this time.

He said category 2 and some category 3 procedures would resume, including IVF, dental, procedures for children under 18 such as for knee and hip operations, as well as eye procedures, endoscopy and colonoscopy.

Coronavirus READ MORE Elective Surgery Cancelled As PM Sets Up 'Coronavirus Commission' All non-urgent elective surgeries will be suspended from midnight, Scott Morrison said, as he announced a new national commission to help 'solve problems' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today we agreed to lift restrictions on elective surgery after Anzac Day, after the long weekend," he said.

"This will not mean an immediate return to normal with elective surgery, but a gradual restart, subject to of course to capacity and other constraints that may exist in each jurisdiction."

The PM said Australia currently had less than 2500 active coronavirus cases, and said the country was doing "better than many" -- but reiterated earlier advice that current social distancing restrictions would remain until at least mid-May.

Morrison also reaffirmed earlier advice that visits to elderly people in nursing homes could continue. He said the national cabinet was "very concerned" about restrictions " over and above what was recommended" in aged care facilities, saying that it was safe for providers to allow close friends and family in for visits.

"There is great concern that the isolation of elderly people in residential care facilities where they have been prevented from having any visitors from loved ones and support people is not good for their well-being," the PM said.

Morrison said the health advice "was not to shut people off or to lock them away in their rooms", and stressed "a relative or a carer or a friendly neighbour who regularly looks in" could visit.

The PM also reaffirmed the need to maintain diligence in social distancing, saying despite Australia's good coronavirus response so far, the situation could change quickly.

"Overseas experience, in even the most cautious and careful of nations, such as Singapore, demonstrates none of us can be complacent about the issues and we need to maintain the efforts we're putting in place," he stressed.

Morrison said there had been about 517,000 claims for the federal JobSeeker program, giving funds for those who are without work -- which he called an "extraordinary effort" on the part of service providers.

"By the end of this week we will have processed as many JobSeeker claims in six weeks than we would normally do in the entirety of the year," he said.

More to come.