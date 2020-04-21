'Biogtry And Ignorance': China Slams Peter Dutton For 'Propaganda War'

A Chinese spokesperson has accused Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton of smearing China and conducting a US propaganda campaign.

It comes after Dutton called for the communist nation to show greater transparency concerning the outbreak of the virus, which is believed to have occurred in a seafood market in Wuhan.

A spokesperson from the Chinese embassy claimed Dutton was "parroting" the United States and smearing China.

Citing an unfounded theory, US President Donald Trump had previously said an investigation should be undertaken to analyse if COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

In an interview last week, Dutton echoed the comments of Trump, who claimed he had "documentation" showing how the virus had spread.

He urged China to reveal information about the outbreak of the virus, claiming the country owed Australian families transparency.

"I don't think it's too much to ask — it would certainly be demanded of us if Australia was at the epicentre of this virus making its way into society," Dutton told the Nine Network.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information so people can have clarity about exactly what happened because we don't want it to be repeated."

"And, we know that this is not the first instance of a virus being spread from the wildlife wet markets and we need to be honest about that."

The Chinese spokesperson said Dutton has exposed Australia's "ignorance and bigotry", calling him "pitiful".

"It makes people really curious that in recent days, Mr. Dutton showed a sudden interest in China's 'transparency' on COVID-19," the spokesman said.

"Obviously he must have also received some instructions from Washington requiring him to co-operate with the US in its propaganda war against China," they continued.

The spokesperson said the comments were part of an anti-China campaign enacted by high-level officials in the United States.

"Their aim is to shift blame and deflect attention by smearing China," the spokesperson said.

"These days, certain Australian politicians are keen to parrot what those Americans have asserted and simply follow them in staging political attacks on China."

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne was also berated by Chinese officials for throwing her support behind launching an independent inquiry into China's handling of COVID-19.

"I think it's fundamental that we identify, we determine an independent review mechanism to examine the development of this epidemic, its development into a pandemic, the crisis that is occurring internationally," Payne said on ABC Insiders on Sunday.

Chinese officials hit back at Payne's comments over the weekend, claiming they were "not based on facts".

More than 2.4 million people across the globe have been infected with COVID-19, with the worldwide death toll peaking at 160,000.

