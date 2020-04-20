The Spiciest Stories And Government Gossip From Malcolm Turnbull's Book

It's taken 20 months since the leadership spill for Malcolm Turnbull to tell his side of the story at length -- and it's a veritable burn book of gossip, secrets and frank appraisals of his former colleagues.

It seems even a global pandemic cannot get between the seething animosity Turnbull and the Liberal Party still feel for each other, with the former Prime Minister pulling no punches as he shares private texts, frank admissions and unvarnished recollections of his time in politics -- and helpfully shares his thoughts on some of the senior government ministers still in parliament.

At the same time, the government is now under pressure with claims a staffer in Morrison's office emailed unauthorised copies of the book to dozens of people in Canberra politics, which the book's publishers claim was an attempt to damage the release; while some in the Liberal Party are calling for Turnbull to be expelled for life.

The book, A Bigger Picture, is out today. Here's a wrap of some of its more frank moments:

Claims he spoke to "several ministers" about affairs with staff

In chapter 44, imaginatively titled "Barnaby and the Bonk Ban", Turnbull details the -- in his words -- "dynamite" story where then-deputy PM Barnaby Joyce was found to be in a relationship with a political staffer. We all know that story and there's not a great deal of new info on the Barnaby front, but Turnbull alludes to that being far from the only such relationship of its type in Canberra.

"Every time a Labor person sought to exploit Barnaby's predicament there were mutterings from our side about similar behaviour on their side," Turnbull writes.

He said there was "a tacit agreement with the press gallery that dalliances wouldn't be reported on... because they're private matters".

"I'd already had to speak to several ministers about this kind of thing. But the reality is that too many of them regarded it as acceptable to sleep with their staff," Turnbull continued.

"What was worse was that all too often the keenest practitioners of traditional adultery were also passionate defenders of traditional marriage".

Says Tony Abbott wanted Peta Credlin as sex discrimination commissioner

Much of the book catalogues the decade-long feud between Turnbull and former PM Abbott, who swapped places as Liberal leader three times. There are some 500 references to Abbott in the book, and one passage sums up their relationship.

After the February 2015 spill that saw him take over for Abbott as PM, Turnbull said the pair didn't meet again until November. There, he claims, Abbott asked for his former chief of staff -- now Sky News host -- Peta Credlin to be appointed sex discrimination commissioner on the Human Rights Commission, and her husband Brian Loughnane as ambassador to the Vatican.

"In December, [Abbott] became menacing and threatened, ‘If you don’t appoint Brian, I will be very f**king difficult. Very f**king difficult'," Turnbull writes.

"When I wished him a happy Christmas, he told me to f**k off several times and hung up."

Claims Scott Morrison is "brittle emotionally"

Turnbull constantly talks of how much he said he trusted Morrison, but also delivers a number of stinging casual backhand comments about his successor.

Turnbull claims he and finance minister Mathias Cormann wanted "to make sure Scott was a success", but that "we had to recognise he was brittle emotionally and easily offended".

"At a practical level we both sought to ensure, as tactfully as possible, that he stayed out of negotiations with the Senate. He had a blustering manner that could easily be mistaken for bullying and was often counterproductive," Turnbull writes.

Coal in Question Time "crazy"

In the same passage, Turnbull said he thought the infamous 2017 episode where Morrison brought a piece of coal into Question Time to make a point about the mining industry was "a crazy stunt".

Turnbull said it "damaged the government and Scott in the electorate at large".

Claimed colleagues told him not to trust Morrison

Turnbull goes to great pains to outline his claims that he always saw Morrison as his natural successor and the best option to replace him, and worked to make sure he became PM instead of Peter Dutton. Turnbull also goes to great pains to outline what he claims were repeated dramas with his then-treasurer, including alleging that Morrison would routinely leak details of confidential government plans to the media before they were ready to be announced.

"Many of my colleagues encouraged me, without success, to mistrust Scott and to see his briefings as malign, the calculated undermining and manoeuvring of a Machiavellian plotter. And yet we enjoyed a close working relationship," Turnbull writes.

In one text to Cormann, Turnbull reported he said Morrison had been "not helping and in fact undermining your effort" to pass company tax cut legislation in 2017.

A spicy text to Mathias Cormann

What is seen as the straw that broke the camel's back during the move to roll Turnbull was the defection of Cormann, one of the PM's closest colleagues. Turnbull is frank about his thoughts on the "treacherous" nature of that decision, sharing a text he sent to Cormann after the finance minister contacted him to apologise two weeks after the spill.

"Mathias, at a time when strength and loyalty were called for, you were weak and treacherous. You should be ashamed of yourself, and I can well understand how disappointed your wife is in your conduct. She probably thought, like most of us, that you were a better man than you turned out to be," came Turnbull's icy reply via text message.

A phone call with Kevin

"You little f**king rat, you piece of s*it! I’m going to get you for this. I’m going to come down to Australia and campaign against you in every part of the country."

That's what Turnbull claims former PM Kevin Rudd replied when he was told that Australia wouldn't support his bid to become United Nations secretary-general, despite Rudd believing he would be supported by the government.

Responding to the claims on Twitter, Rudd said "I was much more graphic".

Turnbull said he told Rudd to "calm down" and ended the call by saying "now I’m not hanging up, but as you know this is a big job, very busy, lots of meetings, so I have to go".

Says Barack Obama called Donald Trump a 'lunatic'

Turnbull details several encounters with President Donald Trump in the book, and one revealing chat with Trump's predecessor.

"Don’t worry, Malcolm. The American people will never elect a lunatic to sit in this office," Turnbull claims Barack Obama told him in January 2016. By November, Trump had won the election.

Turnbull claimed "elaborate psychological analyses were written in foreign capitals -- including our own" on Trump.

10 daily has reached out to Scott Morrison, Mathias Cormann and Tony Abbott for comment in relation to the claims made in this book.