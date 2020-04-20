Malcolm Turnbull Thought Peter Dutton Was 'Deluded'

In an explosive interview on ABC’s 7.30, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he thought Peter Dutton was ‘deluded’ for thinking he could lead the Liberal Party.

Ahead of his book launch, Turnbull spoke to journalist Leigh Sales on Monday night about his final days as Prime Minister.

During the interview, Turnbull admitted he did not realise Dutton was contemplating a leadership challenge until it was too late. He said he felt it was an “absurd proposition”.

“I didn't image that he was so deluded as to imagine that our political prospects would be advanced by a change of leadership, and especially to him,” Turnbull said.

“And it never occurred to me, frankly, that so many people would support him.”

Turnbull also claimed he believed he had the numbers to keep his position had it not been for Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, who he said “rescued” Dutton’s coup from failing.

“They were about to move, they were getting momentum, I could see the support of the right-wing media, I could see it was being coordinated,” he said.

“I thought it was important to bring it to a head, and demonstrate that he didn't have the numbers, which I did.

“And, you know, frankly, if Cormann had not betrayed me in the shocking way he did, the Dutton coup would have been over by Tuesday.”

While Dutton's 2018 challenges did eventually result in Turnbull's resignation, Dutton was defeated by Scott Morrison in the leadership contest - a result which Turnbull said suited him.

“What was important to me was that I ensure that Dutton did not become Prime Minister above all,” Turnbull said.

“He (Morrison) is a much safer pair of hands than Peter Dutton by far and I always regarded him as my most likely successor.”

During the 40-minute interview, Turnbull also expanded on his accusations that predecessor Tony Abbott was controlled by his Chief of Staff Peta Credlin, calling it a “bizarre relationship”.

“You were really dealing with Peta, and Peta was running the country and that was obvious, and dominating Abbott,” Turnbull claimed.

“So it was as though she felt, ‘I've created you, you're my creation’, and she felt she owned him.”

Turnbull reflected on his own prime ministership and said he hoped his tenure would be remembered as an “Australia where Australians can realise their dreams”.

“It is optimism, a vision of a better Australia, a fairer Australia, an Australia that can achieve even more than it has done to date,” he said.

10 daily has reached out to Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton, Mathias Cormann and Tony Abbott for comment in relation to the claims made in this book.