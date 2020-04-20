NSW School Students To Return To Class One Day A Week From May 11

NSW schools will return for one day a week starting week three of term two, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

Berejiklian said the NSW government is working towards a plan for students to return to school in a full-time capacity by Term Three.

"Initially, it will just be a day a week and then progressively two days, and then we hope by the end of Term Two we'll be in a position to have students going back to school in a full-time capacity by Term Three," Berejiklian said.

The government plans for a quarter of students to return to school each day at the 2,200 schools across the state.

"There will be flexibility and discretion on a school level as to how they implement this," NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said.

Coronavirus READ MORE WHO Warns The Worst Of Coronavirus Yet To Come The World Health Organisation chief has warned "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak as many countries ease restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread.

"We want them to make sure they are having about a quarter of students on campus each day, but how they break that group up will be a matter for them," she added.

"But we are asking them to certainly consider family groupings, keeping siblings together, so that that will make it a lot easier for parents as we transition back to normal schooling."

Schools will be fitted with extra hand sanitiser and soap, and cleaning will be ramped up during the day.

Temperature checks will take place in some schools and teachers will be given priority to get tested for COVID-19, Berejiklian said.

The government has also dedicated up to $95.7 million to help keep casual and temporary school staff engaged in active work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our casual and temporary teachers and other non-teaching staff across NSW schools are critical to our education system, and will help ensure the educational outcomes for our students during this staged return,” Mitchell said.

It comes as NSW records just six new coronavirus cases from 2,500 tests on Monday.

National READ MORE Family Of Ruby Princess Passenger Who Died Sue For Wrongful Death The family of American man, Chung Chen, who died after contracting coronavirus on board the infamous Ruby Princess, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the cruise operator.

The state's total coronavirus cases are now 2,969.

"A preliminary analysis of... 2,000 case interviews has shown that half of cases recovered after 16 days, three-quarters of cases recovered after three weeks, and 95 percent of cases after six weeks," NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Police confirmed that 49 people, including one COVID-19 positive person, will disembark from the Ruby Princess cruise ship on Tuesday.

They will be sent into hotels for 14 days quarantine, with the exception of the infected person, who will be transported to hospital.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au