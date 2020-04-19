Calls For Malcolm Turnbull To Face Lifetime Ban From Liberal Party Over His Memoir

A note calling for former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to be banned for life from the Liberal Party was reportedly sent to NSW state executive members yesterday.

The note, circulated by Christian Ellis, read: "I intend to move for the immediate expulsion of Malcolm Turnbull from the Liberal Party. On top of this, as he may no longer be a member, I will move for a lifetime ban to be imposed on him."

Ellis was an adviser during the Turnbull government.

He declared this was "not a motion of vengence or spite" but argued his membership should be terminiated because if he is heard attacking the Liberal Party he risks "damaging the party brand."

"It is also important we remain consistent as an executive, using previous decisions like those against Ross Cameron for less egregious comments."

Turnbull's memoir is being launched amid claims by its publisher a pirated copy was circulated within the government.

The autobiography, A Bigger Picture, had been due for release on Monday.

Publisher Hardie Grant said it became aware on Saturday evening an electronic version of the book had been shared with government staffers and at least one Liberal MP.

It has alleged an address within Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office had sent the book to some people who reported the "illegal edition".

The publisher's law firm HWL Ebsworth has sent a cease and desist notice to a staff member in that office.

"Piracy is a problem for bestselling books," Hardie Grant chief executive Sandy Grant said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our lawyers have taken immediate action to make it clear we intend to take action against the person seemingly distributing A Bigger Picture widely and illegally, as a well as any site sharing the file."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed she received a copy of the book and deleted it.

But she said it had "absolutely not" come from the prime minister's office.

"I've received and deleted and I would encourage anyone who has received (it), to do the same thing," the senator told ABC's Insiders on Sunday.

Extracts of the book published in The Australian last week showed Turnbull does not believe the Morrison-led coalition deserved to win the 2019 election.

He has also allegedly criticised Morrison's bid to portray himself as the "daggy dad" from the suburbs during the election campaign.

The former leader is set to be interviewed on ABC's 7:30 program on Monday.

WITH AAP.