Nationwide Restrictions To Continue For At Least Four More Weeks

Scott Morrison says social isolation measures will remain in force for at least another month, despite the coronavirus curve dramatically flattening.

In a press conference on Thursday, the PM also said he will not force schools to remain open.

Morrison said Australia remains in "the suppression phase" of coronavirus response, rather than the "eradication" or "herd immunity" responses followed by other countries, and that current social restrictions would stay for at least another month.

"A positive thing to say is we have often found ourselves, as we have now, in a better place ahead of time," he said.

"But we want to be very clear with Australians. The baseline restrictions we have in place at the moment, there are no plans to change those for the next four weeks."

The country's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy warned easing restrictions with upgrading the health system to better track and respond to new virus outbreaks could lead to a situation like in the U.S. or U.K.

"We just have to hold the course while we get ourselves completely ready," he said.

"Our public health response has to get even stronger if we are going to be able to relax distancing and take us through this pandemic."

In a statement circulated ahead of the press conference on Thursday afternoon, the PM said the national cabinet "accepted" that "alternative flexible, remote delivery of education services may be needed".

However, it was also noted that "education is best delivered by professional teachers to students in the classrooms on school campus".

The comments come after the state government in Victoria -- where the school term started this week -- ordered all parents to keep their kids home if they could, saying only children whose parents were essential workers, or who could not learn from home, should attend class.

Morrison and Murphy have maintained since the beginning that schools are safe to remain open, but state premiers have given parents the choice to send their kids or not.

The press conference also revealed that federal authorities believe they are "currently detecting approximately 92 per cent of all symptomatic cases" of coronavirus and that transmission numbers of the virus have slowed.

A slideshow presentation from the PM showed that the effective reproduction number of the virus -- how many people each infected person then infects -- is below one in every state except Tasmania, where a recent spike was linked to hospitals in the state's north-west.

A reproduction number below one means total active cases of the virus will shrink, while a number above one means more people will get sick.