New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her Cabinet will cut its pay by a fifth for the next six months to reflect the tough economic conditions during the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is not going to change the government books but for us it's about leadership," she said.

"It's an acknowledgement of the hit many New Zealanders are taking right now."

The 20 percent pay cut will also be extended to senior public servants, and will extend for six months.

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now," Ardern said.

"This is where we can take action which is why we have."

Health officials announced 20 further cases of the virus on Wednesday, but no further deaths.

However local news outlet Stuff reports an Invercargill man who tested positive for the disease has died in his home.

He would be the 10th New Zealander to die during the global pandemic.