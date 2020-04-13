'A Cause For Real Hope': Greg Hunt Officially Confirms Australia Is Flattening The Curve

Australians have successfully followed instructions and stayed home, with the coronavirus "curve" now officially flattening, health minister Greg Hunt said.

"We are now seeing consolidation of the flattening of the curve," Hunt said Monday.

"The latest data shows that we have had consistent growth in new cases of below two percent a day."

Hunt confirmed Australia was working to a strategy of "eradication" of the virus, which he said was working, and again rejected the concept of "herd immunity" -- saying Australia's success in keeping numbers low meant it was now time "to plan the road out".

Hunt shared the latest Australian statistics, revealing cases of coronavirus had reached 6335, with 3338 having officially recovered. He said there were 238 people in hospital, with 81 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

"These numbers have reduced and now stabilised. That's a very important sign for the future. All of this is an indication that we are making real progress, not just here in Australia, but on a global scale," Hunt said.

The health minister said this "doesn't mean we're out of our challenge", warning "there could, at any time, be outbreaks and spikes."

"But this is a cause for real hope and real aspiration. We said at the start that we would get through this. We are getting through this," he said.

Hunt said it was "still too soon" to talk about lifting restrictions on gatherings or leaving home, but said things were moving in the right direction, thanks to existing restrictions doing their job.

"Australians have done what we had hoped and more. They have stayed at home. They have self-isolated. They have responded with the best sense of Australia imaginable," he said.

Hunt said data showed between Thursday and Sunday, Australians were only moving around at a rate of 13 percent of normal -- a sign people were staying home and not travelling.

"That means that Australians are making a difference. They are saving lives and protecting lives with their own actions," he said.

"I couldn't be more impressed, more honoured, and more heartened by the work of Australians over the Easter weekend and in the weeks before."

Also announced at the press conference was funding for a 'national zero prevalence study' to investigate the level of immunity to coronavirus in the wider Australian community, with "thousands" of people to be tested. The government has also provide funding for study into anti-viral drugs for those in intensive care.