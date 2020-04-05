Scott Morrison Records Highest Approval Rating For National Leader In More Than A Decade

Scott Morrison has recorded the highest approval rating for a national leader in more than a decade as he steers a path through the coronavirus pandemic, according to Newspoll.

The prime minister has the highest satisfaction rating since Kevin Rudd at the height of the global financial crisis in 2009, the poll shows.

Morrison leads Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese by 53 to 29 as the preferred prime minister.

Businesses are being urged not to sack employees during the coronavirus crisis, with $750 a week per worker offered to subsidise wages as the economy takes a nosedive and workplaces close.

The government has also returned to a dominant electoral position, rising two points to 42 percent in the primary vote to Labor's 34 and leading Labor 51 to 49 on a two-party preferred basis.

The poll found wide support for the JobKeeper program, with 90 percent of Coalition voters backing it, followed by 88 percent of Greens voters and 84 percent of Labor supporters.

Satisfaction with the federal and state governments' economic response to the crisis rose from 33 percent to 47 percent.